High-flying Manchester City have had their odds slashed to go the entire 2017/18 Premier League campaign unbeaten following their win over Huddersfield Town last weekend.

The Citizens have been cut from 10/1 to 6/1 to go unbeaten in the league this season after recording their 18th consecutive victory in all competitions at the John Smith's Stadium last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s men survived a scare having fallen behind in Huddersfield, but goals from Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling allowed City to haul in 37 points from a possible 39 - the best of any team at this stage in the Premier League era.

The next challenge for the Sky Blues comes this week as they host Southampton, who are 14/1 to get one over Guardiola’s side having swept Everton aside comfortably at the weekend.

At 11/5, Manchester United are the most likely team to end City’s run before the end of the year when the sides meet at Old Trafford on December 10.

Leon Blanche, Head of Communications for BoyleSports commented: “ There looks to be no stopping Manchester City at this stage and there will be plenty of interest in the 6/1 about them going unbeaten until May.”

He added: “Their upcoming fixtures look favourable with Southampton and West Ham 14/1 and 22/1 respectively to be the next team to take all three points off City, but their local rivals United head that market at 11/5 ahead of their showdown on December 10th."