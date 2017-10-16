Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jose Mourinho has been talking about his long-term future ahead of Manchester United's Premier League trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Although his United side are currently lying in second position as well as looking comfortable in their Champions League group, the Portuguese manager has never stayed at a club for longer than three years.

It a cycle which has been repeated at Chelsea (twice), Real Madrid and Inter Milan during his managerial career – often consisting of a high peak and a very low trough.

And already two years into his role at Old Trafford, the 54-year-old told French TV station Telefoot on Sunday he wants at least one more job in management before he retires.

Although initial reports suggested Mourinho would be offered a new long-term deal at the Premier League giants, there is currently no firm offer on the table.

When questioned by the French television channel, Mourinho said: “The only thing I can say is that I am still a coach with worries, with ambitions and with the desire to do new things.

“I’m sure I will not finish my career here (at Manchester United).”

A multilinguist, Mourinho conducted the entire interview in French going on to speak highly of Paris and it's football team Saint-Germain.

“My son who lives in London went to Paris to see a PSG match and he did not go to Manchester,’ Mourinho added. ‘Why Paris? Because there’s something special. Magic, quality, youth, it’s fantastic.”