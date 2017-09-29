The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester United have signed five promising youngsters from the defunct Huddersfield Town Academy – according to media reports.

As reported in the Examiner last week, once Town had decided to scrap their age-group programme and become a Category IV Academy, rivals have been swift to pounce on any talent let go by the club.

And it appears United's academy chief Nicky Butt has won the race to sign a number of these prized assets after offering trials to a number of the released youngsters.

The Old Trafford giants put together a programme of trials and behind-closed-doors training games with it understood promising England Under-16 youngster Rocco Fragapane as well as Harvey Rowe and Sam Murray among a group invited for trials at Carrington.

And after a two-week process, the club have reportedly signed five players who stood out with the players now having the option to carry on their education in Yorkshire or switch to Ashton-on-Mersey School, a 10-minute drive from United’s Carrington training base.