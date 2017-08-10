Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace have signed Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah on a season-long loan deal.

The Dutch full-back will be available for selection when Huddersfield Town visit Selhurst Park on Saturday to kick off their maiden Premier League campaign.

Fosu-Mensah becomes manager Frank de Boer's third acquisition since joining the south London side, with Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek joining on loan and Ajax's Jairo Riedewald singing a permanently from Ajax.

The 2017/18 Premier League season kicks off in... 0 Days 0 Hours 0 minutes 0 Seconds

Last year, the United prospect made 11 appearances for the Red Devils, playing in four different competitions for Jose Mourinho's side.

United lost none of the games in which the 19-year-old appeared, winning nine and drawing two.

His most recent outing for United came in the Premier League against Crystal Palace, with Fosu-Mensah's side winning 2-0 on the day.