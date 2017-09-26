Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is hoping his Salford City side can emulate the achievements of Huddersfield Town.

The former England international is co-owner of the National League North side alongside former United team-mates Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt as well as Singapore entrepreneur Peter Lim.

And the 42-year-old is hoping his team can be inspired by Town's remarkable rise from the heartache of financial ruin in Division Three to the riches of Premier League football in just over 15 years.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Currently plying his trade at the Indian Premier Futsal and speaking to the IBTimes, Paul Scholes said: “We will take it season by season but we are trying to get them into the second or third tier of English Football in the next five to 10 years.

“We know it's going to be difficult and cost a lot of money but it's something we are passionate about doing as it is a local club for all of us.

“Huddersfield is a bigger club than Salford but it's a good example that anything is possible.

Salford City currently lie second in the sixth tier of English football, level on points with the leaders Harrogate Town.