Huddersfield Town were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the first round this campaign, giving fans a breather from the Town rollercoaster on the occasional midweek.

But with the competition now heating up, many fans are at a loss with who to support - (apart from rooting against Leeds).

Newcastle United and Leeds fly the flag for the Championship in the League Cup and join top tier sides Hull City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, West Ham and Southampton in the quarter-finals.

The full draw for the next round is as follows:

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester United v West Ham

Hull City v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Southampton

Here at the Examiner we thought we'd help you decide by asking a few key questions about what sort of team you'd like to support.

I'd like to point out that this is by no means scientific, and if you are given Leeds by our quiz I can only apologise.

