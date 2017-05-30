Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are in the Premier League.

Don't pinch yourself; it has actually happened.

The Terriers will travel to iconic stadiums Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge and Anfield next season, as well as returning to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur.

The season will start on August 12 and wrap up on May 13, with the fixtures being announced on June 14.

That leaves two weeks of waiting for Town fans before they find out who their beloved Terriers will face on the key dates next term.

The opening day fixture is always much-anticipated, with fans also keeping a close eye on Boxing Day and New Years Day matches.

Who would you like Town to face in their first fixture in the top flight in 45 years?

Have your say with our poll below. Select home or away then the side you'd like to face first.

