Huddersfield Town go into tomorrow's clash with Stoke City just five points behind the Potters in the all-time Boxing Day league table.

The Terriers sit 14th in the list on 103 points with Manchester United top having claimed more points on December 26 than any other club in the history of the top four divisions of English football.

The Red Devils have played 93 league games; winning 51 of them, drawing 15 and losing 27 – meaning their total of 140 points is more than any other club.

However, any maths boffins reading this may have noticed that doesn’t seem to quite add up....

That’s because three points for a win was only introduced in 1981 - any victories before then earned you just two points.

Liverpool have the next best record after United with a total of 120 points, followed by Preston North End on 118 points, West Bromwich Albion with 117 and then jointly by Everton and Manchester City with 116 each.

United take on Burnley at Old Trafford tomorrow hoping to build their impressive record and give their fans a late Christmas present.

The Premier League giants have only failed to win two of their last 21 Boxing Day matches and won the other 19, the last loss was in 2015 when they were beaten 2-0 by Stoke with the one before that in 2002 when they lost 3-1 to Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 12 Boxing Day matches - the longest unbeaten St Stephen’s Day run of any team currently in the top four divisions of English football.

Tottenham Hotspur have the next longest run (11 games) though they didn’t play on Boxing Day last season, instead beating Southampton on December 28.

Last year the Terriers beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the John Smith's Stadium with Kasey Palmer on the scoresheet as well as an own goal from defender Michael Mancienne.

Top 20 total points

Team: Points

Manchester United: 140

Liverpool: 120

Preston North End: 118

West Bromwich Albion: 117

Everton: 116

Manchester City: 116

Aston Villa: 114

Sheffield United: 114

Nottingham Forest: 113

Chelsea: 111

Derby County: 110

Stoke City: 108

Arsenal: 106

Barnsley: 103

Bolton Wanderers: 103

Huddersfield Town: 103

Middlesbrough: 102

Sheffield Wednesday: 102

Tottenham Hotspur: 102

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 102

Full League Table

Team | Games | Won | Drawn | Lost | For | Against | Goal Diff | Points