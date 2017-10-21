Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner admits his side's 2-1 win over Premier League giants Manchester United goes straight into his top three moments as Town boss.

The Terriers earned a sensational three points against United - many pundits' tips to be crowned champions - thanks to goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre.

The visitors were kept relatively quiet by Town, but halved the deficit through Marcus Rashford with 12 minutes to go.

Town held on however, and secured a historic win over the Red Devils - their first since March, 1952.

And after the match, the head coach was full of pride in his team.

"I live in Huddersfield so I know a little bit, maybe not 100%, how huge this result is for this town, for the supporters, for the chairman, for the board, for everyone who supports this football club," he beamed.

"I am totally aware that this is a very special moment. A huge result for small Huddersfield Town. I am aware about it and happy about it and proud about it.

"For sure it is one of the top three moments I personally have as a manager of this club. This is a very, very proud moment. We all know how huge this win is for us, that we have beaten Manchester United."