The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s Jonathan Hogg celebrated going one better after the memorable win over Manchester United at the weekend.

The 2-1 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium was the first time the club had beaten the giants of world football in 65 years.

And in an intriguing quirk of fate, the result brought back memories of the midfielder’s last game against United – his Premier League bow as an Aston Villa youngster.

Back in November 2010, the Villans raced into a two-goal lead through quick-fire second-half goals from Ashley Young and Marc Albrighton.

But a similar response from Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, two strikes in four minutes, saw the spoils shared at Villa Park.

“This is definitely one better for me,” remarked Jonathan Hogg after the memorable victory on Saturday.

“It’s a special moment and one that we will always remember, even when we retire we’ll all look back at this result.

“Manchester United are a world-class team we have brought down to our level.”

The 28-year-old believes Town executed their game plan to perfection and learnt from their previous top-six encounter against Tottenham Hotspur, when they were heavily beaten.

“We have learnt from the Tottenham game and become a better team – when you try to go head-to-head with world-class players you can get hurt,” added Hogg.

“They’ve got better-quality individuals so we’ve got to have a different game plan.

“We had to drag them down to our level and make it horrible and ugly for them.

“Our formation worked to a tee, we sat deep in a good shape, won the ball back, countered and capitalised on their weaknesses by playing fast, attacking football and scoring quick goals.

“Our attitude was fantastic as well – we performed as a team, no individual stood out – we all worked hard and grafted.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Hogg also took time to praise the Huddersfield Town fans who roared David Wagner’s side to victory.

“The fans have been unbelievable all season but it was a full house and it was electric,” he said.

“We’re going to need everyone if we are to stay in the Premier League.

“It won’t be easy, it’s going to be a roller coaster with lots of ups and downs, but this result is certainly an up.”