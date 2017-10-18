Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United travel over the Pennines to West Yorkshire on Saturday, having not lost in the league in the White Rose county since September 2002.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United at Elland Road, with Harry Kewell scoring the only goal on that occasion.

In 2017, United were beaten in a League Cup semi-final second leg tie by Hull City , 2-1, but the result didn’t matter as the Reds went on to lift the trophy after winning the Hull tie 3-2 on aggregate.

The last time United lost in the whole of Yorkshire came at Middlesbrough (old county boundaries!), where Sir Alex Ferguson ’s men were beaten 4-1 - Cristiano Ronaldo went on off the bench that day to score a late consolation at the Riverside.

There have been other notable league defeats in Yorkshire for the Premier League giants.

The Terriers last beat the Red Devils back in March 1952 - a Jimmy Glazzard brace helped Town to a 3-2 victory down at the old Leeds Road ground, with Vic Metcalfe netting a penalty.

Town legend Andy Booth was in the Sheffield Wednesday side in November 1998 that beat United 3-1 at Hillsborough.

Meanwhile, the first ever Premier League goal by Sheffield United’s Brian Deane helped the Blades to a 2-1 win over United in August 1992.

Despite never playing United in the league, Halifax Town have one remarkable win against United back in July 1971.

Huddersfield-born and former Town player Bob Wallace was on the scoresheet that day in a famous 2-1 victory in the Watney Cup.

Andy Burgin got the other goal for the Shaymen, with George Best scoring the goal for United.

In comparison, Bradford City’s last victory over United came in January 1936, with a 1-0 win.