Huddersfield Town dropped two places to 13th in the table after their fourth home league defeat of the season and head coach David Wagner felt too many of his players were not at their best.

“Disappointing, frustrating afternoon,” said Wagner, who put three of West Ham’s goals down to individual mistakes.

“We were below-par with too many individuals today. These are mistakes you cannot do in the Premier League if you want to get some points.

“It’s obvious what went wrong. It’s easy to analyse. We can be totally honest with ourselves that we made mistakes.

“It’s not what you like but sometimes happens. My players are humans and to be totally honest we’ve had these moments two or three times this season.

“We know exactly what we have to do and this is what we’ve done in the past. Show the reaction, the character, bounce back and this is what we like to do.”