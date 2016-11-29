Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two goals against the run of play for Wigan Athletic meant David Wagner's Huddersfield Town lost for a fifth time in seven SkyBet Championship matches.

Town's only points have come against Derby County (1-0) and Birmingham City (1-1) at the John Smith's Stadium with the side slipping to sixth in the table.

An Aaron Mooy strike, his first home goal for Town, was sandwiched between strikes by Reece Burke and Yanic Wildschut for the Latics.

And although Town had at least one legitimate penalty decision waved away, they were unable to convert 70% of possession into any real cutting edge chances.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the defeat.

1) Town can't deal with pacy counter-attacks

For Sone Aluko at Fulham, read Yanic Wildschut for Wigan Athletic – the Dutch winger constantly teasing and tormenting Huddersfield Town's backline.

And following on from a previous point about Town's defence being unable to deal with direct pace at Craven Cottage add the worrying element David Wagner's men were too easily undone by direct counter-attacks against the Latics.

2) Set pieces are a problem – at both ends

Although Town's ability to defend set-pieces wasn't really tested against Wigan, David Wagner's side struggled to successfully execute them.

Too many times corners and free-kicks were wasted with ineffective delivery into the area, a worrying trend with a number of players undertaking set-piece duties with no end-product.

Town have been undone this season by set-piece specialists Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) and Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) but in contrast lack a recognised dead-ball specialist to pose any real threat in what is such a fundamental aspect in the Championship.

3) Too many players look fatigued

In the past it has been Aaron Mooy's jet-setting Australian schedule that has been cause for concern but now the issue looks more epidemic.

Christopher Schindler has looked jaded over the past couple of weeks while the same could be said for a number of the foreign contingent.

But there is little surprise as many of David Wagner's summer signings come to terms with the intensity of the SkyBet Championship.

In contrast, the Bundesliga consists of 18 teams, with the campaign beginning at the end of August and finishing in May with a winter break between December and January. Quite a difference to the British game and quite a culture shock.

4) More clinical finishing is needed

Once again the stats showed that Huddersfield Town dominated possession, having 70% of the play, yet were only able to muster five shots on target out of 19.

Before the game, and looking at the starting line-up, Wigan Athletic would have been more than happy with a point from the encounter but Town's lack of cutting edge meant the Latics left with all three.

5) Town need a Plan B, or C or D...

David Wagner was defiant that he would not change his style of play after the game but the reality is that his side are becoming too predictable to play against.

Of course there is a necessity to play to a sides' strengths but was it really necessary to play Jonathan Hogg as a holding midfielder against a side set up defensively?

As German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche said, “Many are stubborn in pursuit of the path they have chosen, few in pursuit of the goal.”

Surely it is time to take stock, reassess and come up with some alternative ways to win football matches?