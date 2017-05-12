Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As a player Marcus Stewart knows all about gaining promotion from the SkyBet Championship – now he is tipping former side Huddersfield Town to do the same.

After being controversially sold to Ipswich by Town mid-way through the 1999-2000 season, Stewart’s goals helped propel the Tractor Boys to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The forward crucially struck twice in his side’s 2-2 draw at Bolton Wanderers during the Semi-Final first leg before grabbing another in the 4-2 Wembley Final win over Barnsley.

But the 44-year-old believes the key ingredient to the knock-out competition success was not his goalscoring exploits but a strong team spirit and strength of character.

Speaking exclusively to the Examiner, the now Bristol Rovers assistant manager said: “I’ve seen it so many times throughout my career – whether it be as a player or a coach, you need a strong team spirit and togetherness.

“You also need a manager you like and believe in and I think Huddersfield Town have that in David Wagner.”

After drawing at the Reebok Stadium, Ipswich Town booked their place at Wembley in 2000 with a stunning 5-3 win after extra time at Portman Road.

Looking back at Ipswich’s Play-Off success, George Burley’s side found themselves behind in each and every encounter, reinforcing Stewart’s theory it’s more about who handles the pressure above anything else.

“To have the character and team spirit to come back from that in all three massively important games was the difference,” he said.

Until the current campaign, the 1999-2000 season has been affectionately remembered by Town fans as the best in recent history, the club falling just short of booking their own place in the play-offs, finishing eighth in the table.

And there is no doubt in the former forward’s mind Wagner’s men are much better equipped than the one he featured in 17 years ago.

“I’m very impressed, they are very mobile, have strength in depth as well as a great team spirit,” said the former fans’ favourite.

“They definitely have what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League and, I’m not saying this to put pressure on them – the team now is better than the team that I was in when I was there.

“They are just more mobile and more adaptable with a better squad, so naturally they have a better chance of winning promotion.”

Check out the Examiner’s website throughout the weekend for more on Marcus Stewart, including the reason why he left Huddersfield Town.