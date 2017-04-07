Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton is hoping his side can get at Huddersfield Town this weekend and cause the Championship high-fliers some problems at the back.

The ex-Rangers boss is yet to taste victory with Forest since joining last month and has urged his team to be "brave" and "penetrate" Town's back four when the Terriers visit the Reds on Saturday.

Both sides will be out to earn all three points at the City Ground this weekend, but for very different reasons.

Forest find themselves just two points outside the relegation zone, while Town boss David Wagner is aiming to wrap up a spot in this season's play-offs.

Ahead of the match, Warburton told the Nottingham Post: "Every point is important, what we have to do is focus on ourselves.

"Huddersfield are a good team, fighting for the top end of the table. We have to be brave on the ball, penetrate, get in good areas and cause them problems.

"All credit to David Wagner and his squad for the job they've done. They are where they are for all the right reasons. The table doesn't lie."

He added: "All credit to Huddersfield for a fantastic season so far, but this is about Forest. We need to get the job done and move on."