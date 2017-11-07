Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Martin Cranie insists he’s ready for the call to replace Christopher Schindler for Huddersfield Town’s vital next game at Bournemouth.

The former Barnsley defender came off the bench after Schindler’s red card against West Brom and played a big part in 10-man Town sealing the 1-0 victory.

Cranie said: “Chris has been great so far and probably one of our stand-out performers this season.

“He will be a big miss down at Bournemouth. Unfortunately he won’t be there but that makes an opportunity for someone else.

“Whether that’s going to be me is down to the gaffer but hopefully I’ll get a game.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Schindler was dismissed for two yellow card offences and Cranie said he thought the first booking was harsh.

“It’s one of those decisions,” he said.

“The first booking was harsh and some days you will get sent off, other days you won’t. If you get booked in the first half you have to watch your challenges after that.”

While Cranie will have two weeks to prepare for Bournemouth because of the international break, he had no time to think before coming on to shore up the defence after Schindler’s sending off.

“Normally in the second half the subs get to rotate and just keep warm in case you’re needed.

“On Saturday I didn’t even get the chance to have a run. I just got my gear on. It’s not that difficult. We all know our jobs and the gaffer wanted five at the back so we all got on with it.

“As a centre-half you are not really expecting to come on in a game but anything can happen at any time.

“I was just happy to get my first minutes of the season in the Premier League.”

Cranie reckons the three points against West Brom were vital - and the trip to Bournemouth could be another six-pointer.

“It was a massive three points,” he said.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The Man United game was a massive win for us but no-one expected that.

“These are the games we have to win if we are to give ourselves a chance to stay up.

“The celebrations at the end showed how important this win was and now it’s off to Bournemouth for another big game.

“Bournemouth have picked up a little bit of form but we should be looking to go down there and pick up points.

“You don’t expect to get points from the top six but games like this we need to win.”