Martin Cranie will start at the centre of defence for Huddersfield Town against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 31-year-old steps up to partner Mathias Jorgensen on the south coast because Christopher Schindler is suspended following his red card in the 1-0 victory over West Brom.

But there will be no place for on-loan Chelsea No10 Kasey Palmer, who will continue his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury in the Under 23s against Barnsley on Monday.

The trip to Bournemouth is the first Premier League match Schindler has missed, but head coach David Wagner believes Cranie is a very reliable deputy.

“Christopher Schindler has been a stand-out player for us, but Martin Cranie has shown he is capable to help us in the Premier League,” said Wagner.

“If nothing extra-ordinary happens, Cranie will start next to ‘Zanka’ (Jorgensen) on Saturday.”

On Palmer, Wagner added: “Kasey looks good for us.

“He has played with the Under 23s and will play some further minutes for them on Monday.

“Our aim is to have him back after the Bournemouth game.”

Palmer has not played a senior game since the 0-0 draw with Southampton at the John Smith’s back in August.

He was involved in the first four matches of the season.