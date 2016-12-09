Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Martin Cranie's performance against Blackburn Rovers last weekend has led to questions over whether he should retain his place in the side against Bristol City on Saturday.

The 30-year-old came into the side for the suspended Tommy Smith and impressed Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner as well as the travelling fans.

In his pre-match press conference Wagner said Cranie would not have to wait another four months for his next Town appearance - but will he have to wait more than a week?

We asked the Town faithful on Twitter who they would start at right back this weekend with 62% opting for top assist-maker Smith.

Although 38% went for Cranie, the supporters acknowledged his impressive performance and one suggested he would be in the side had it not been for Smith's equally impressive form.

The voting was reflected in the team selector results.

Smith gets the nod alongside Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele and Chris Lowe in the back four, in front of ever-present Danny Ward.

Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg and Kasey Palmer start in the heart of the midfield, while Phil Billing and Rajiv Van La Parra provide the width.

Elias Kachunga is preferred to Nahki Wells up front.