Huddersfield Town are ready to launch Elias Kachunga on Sheffield Wednesday in the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs.

With tickets for the home semi-final leg on general sale from 9am tomorrow morning from the ticket office, Town are hoping for a John Smith’s Stadium sell-out on Sunday.

And it seems certain leading scorer Kachunga will be back to boost David Wagner’s side as they prepare to host the Owls before a trip to Hillsborough for the decider on Wednesday evening.

“Elias Kachunga is back,” confirmed Wagner, whose side are bidding to reach the Wembley final on Monday, May 29.

“He trained yesterday and today 100% with no problems.”

That is music to the ears of the Town fans, who are keen to see their heroes reproduce the form which booked them a Play-Off spot with matches to spare and 25 league wins to their credit.

Wagner, too, has encouraged his squad to seize the moment and deliver over the next few weeks.

“I’ve told the players that it is time to find some new legends for Huddersfield Town. They can become those over the next weeks,” he said.

“There is no better moment than this and this is the reason why the players have worked their socks off all season.

“Now they have the opportunity to be involved in the biggest games of the season, maybe even the biggest games of their careers so far.

“All the teams in the play-offs deserve to be there, ourselves included, and everyone at the club is very excited.

“We might be the underdog, but we like this position.

“The Town has a special feeling and this will be the case on Sunday.

“We remain humble, but we are also very ambitious. Huddersfield Town have waited 45 years for this opportunity and now we will try to use it.

“We will focus on ourselves , but we respect the quality of Sheffield Wednesday. It is exactly what you would expect to face in the play-offs.”