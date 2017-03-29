Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been dealt a massive SkyBet Championship promotion boost with the news midfield enforcer Jonathan Hogg is due to return to training.

The 28-year-old sustained a severe-looking neck injury during the league clash away to Bristol City on Friday, March 17.

After receiving treatment for nearly 14 minutes on the Ashton Gate pitch, initial diagnose suggested the player had broken a bone in his neck, which would have ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Hogg was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged on the Saturday afternoon and cleared to travel back to Yorkshire.

He has subsequently been in the care of expert neurosurgeons in the region with further detailed and extensive investigations revealing the midfielder has not sustained any bony injury in his cervical spine.

That outcome has allowed revision of recovery timeframes, with Hogg expected to return to the pitches at PPG Canalside on Sunday, April 2.

Huddersfield Town’s Head of Medical Ian Kirkpatrick explained: “The initial information, symptoms and summary down in Bristol Royal Infirmary suggested Jonathan had a fracture in his cervical spine.

“However, a detailed review with the specialists we use in the area, led by Consultant Neurosurgeon Mr Jake Timothy, has added to Jonathan’s diagnosis and rate of recovery.

“If there was any remote question over this, the specialists would say and we would err on the side of caution.

“However, a team of multi-disciplinary specialists – and an independent third opinion yesterday – gives us complete confidence.

“We can now lift the restrictions on Jonathan, with the aim of him returning to full training as soon as is safely possible.”

A delighted Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner added: “This is absolutely brilliant news for the Club, but particularly for ‘Hoggy’.

“We were all very disappointed for Jonathan when he sustained a very serious-looking injury and the initial investigation ruled him out for a long time, but some of the country’s best experts have now given him the all-clear.

“It’s going to be brilliant to have him back on the training pitch with the team, hopefully late this week; it’s a real boost for Jonathan, his teammates and the fans!”

The announcement comes as a welcome boost after the club received news yesterday that defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic has been ruled out for up to 10 months with a knee injury sustained while on Slovenia Under-21 duty.

However, Town's other international players have all returned to the club unscathed – Aaron Mooy returning early after being unavailable for Australia's World Cup clash against the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Elias Kachunga has also had no reaction to the knee problem picked up at Bristol City and made a cameo appearance for the Democratic Republic of Congo in a friendly against Kenya while Philip Billing is training well after a slight hamstring problem whilst on Denmark’s Under-20 duty.

Michael Hefele has also recovered following illness while Sean Scannell is pushing for a first-team start after his appearance with the Under-23s.

The club have also confirmed Harry Bunn, Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer should return to the squad in the coming few weeks.