Huddersfield Town's ninth summer signing Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen is "ready for the big league" according to his former boss.

The 27-year-old Denmark international joined Town on Friday morning, becoming Town's ninth signing of the summer ahead of their maiden season in the Premier League.

And FC Copenhagen manager Stale Solbakken believes the centre-back is ready for the English top flight after his strong performances in both the Champions League and at international level.

Solbakken said: “Zanka has performed steadily at a high international level for a long time, and has shown - especially in the Champions League - that he is ready for a big league.

“We have been planning this for a long time, and we already have Nicolai Boilesen, Michael Lüftner and Mikael Antonsson who can take over in central defence alongside Erik Johansson.”

Scouting report: What would FC Copenhagen's Mathias Jorgensen bring to Huddersfield Town?

And the feeling was echoed by FC Copenhagen CEO Anders Horsholt.

He told the club's official website: “Zanka is a true Copenhagener, and he will always be one of us.

“He deserves this opportunity to play in one of the biggest leagues in the world, and as a club we are happy that we again can sell a player to a club at this level.”

The defender made more than 250 appearances for the Danish Superliga champions, earning five league titles and five Danish Cups with the Lions.

On leaving Copenhagen, he told the fans: “FCK will always be my club. It has always been important to me that both me and the club would be satisfied with my next move.

“I am very grateful to my teammates, the staff and all the other people in the club, and last but not least our fans.

"They have made this possible for me, and I look forward to playing in the Premier League for an exciting club who is making a lot of progress.”