Huddersfield Town centre back Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen hopes the 1,581 away fans who travelled to Southampton last Saturday enjoyed their drink on him.



Through his 'Zanka Clause' initiative any Town fans who went to Southampton could pick up a coupon and cash it in at the Stoke City game on Boxing Day to receive their drink.



Zanka's generous offer is likely to cost the Danish international over £5,000 but he was quite happy to take the hit financially to reward fans for their continued support.

On the initiative Zanka said: "That was the idea to give a little Christmas spirit, the fans have taken good care of me in the first half of the season so I wanted to give a bit back.

"I think it's been a successful thing to do and everyone will have enjoyed their drink.



"It wasn't something I planned. It just came up and I liked it and it's been received well which is good to see."

On whether he has any other fan style schemes up his sleeve, the 27-year-old commented: "It depends if I have another idea. It isn't something you'd do every year so it gets boring. However if I find other funny initiatives that fans like of course we might roll that out."

Looking back on Town’s 1-1 draw against Stoke, Zanka believes Town could have won the game, but to pick up another point is important.

He said: “With the chances we created we would have liked to have won. They challenged us in the air from set pieces and so they also created opportunities to win it. It was a tough game to play in.



"We've started to make the John Smith’s Stadium a fortress and this was another point to add to the tally."



On Town's next two fixtures at home to Burnley and away to Leicester City on New Year’s Day, Zanka added: "They are both tough games coming up so it will be an interesting start to the new year."