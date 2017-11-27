Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen believes the Terriers were unfortunate not to get a point out of the game against Manchester City yesterday.

The Premier League leaders left it late against David Wagner's men, with Raheem Sterling eventually grabbing the winner in the final 10 minutes - after a Sergio Aguero penalty had cancelled out Town's own-goal opener.

And Zanka believes the Terriers deserved a point for their defensive display against Pep Guardiola's side - who now find themselves eight points clear of second-placed Manchester United.

He said: “I think our game plan went pretty well. It is hard to come away with zero points after playing so well. We were up against a quality team who scored two lucky goals and, although we lost, our spirits are high.”

Town took the lead in the first half through an own goal scored by Nicolás Otamendi, but the away side didn’t have to wait long to get their equaliser as Scott Malone brought down Sterling in the box just two minutes into the second half.

Aguero converted the penalty, but Zanka does not believe the decision was clear cut.

“The half time dressing room was quite composed - we knew that we were going to be in for one hell of a second half battle,” he said.

“At the time the penalty looked an all right challenge for me. It was maybe unlucky but that’s what happens. When you play against Champions League players, they get that luck because they look for it.”

Town now head to Arsenal on Wednesday night and Zanka insists there is a lot the team can learn from their performance against City.

“We can learn that you don’t even have to make mistakes for them to punish you, and although the second goal is lucky, we have to remember how much quality is in their team, it’s on a different level to what you can imagine," he said.

“It will be a great test for us, and a big one especially going to play at somewhere like the Emirates, but realistically every game is a big game for us in this division.

“We all know that it’s a long season, but going into this busy period we want to be picking up some points, so hopefully we can get something in the next few games.”

Zanka is also looking forward to his first Christmas in English football, having joined from FC Copenhagen over the summer.

The Danish international moved to the John Smith's Stadium for a reported £2.5m in July and has been a mainstay of the side ever since, forming a strong partnership with German centre back Christopher Schindler.

On his excitement for spending his first Christmas in English football, he said: “I heard it’s a big thing over here and I’m certainly looking forward to experiencing it.

“The games will come thick and fast and we’ll have to be ready for that, but it’s great we have so many players in our squad who know what the Christmas period is about.”