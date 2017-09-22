Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town centre back Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen has been blown away by the caring support of the Huddersfield Town fans since his summer move from FC Copenhagen.

The Danish international had a great relationship with fans of his former club, but is now well and truly feeling the love from the Terriers' fan base.

Not only has the 27-year-old been impressed with the vocal support at the John Smith's Stadium, but he has also appreciated how welcome he has been made in West Yorkshire.

He told HTTV: "When you walk out in that stadium - not just for Premier League games, even for pre-season games - and everybody's wanting photos and being all nice and personal with you, that's the biggest difference.

"Everywhere else, the fans like the players but here it seems like they actually take an interest in your life.

"When you meet people if you're down at Marstons or wherever, they come up and they don't really ask you questions about football, they actually ask 'how's your life?', 'have you settled?' and 'do you have family?' or 'how is your dog?' and all these things.

"It really shows that people care up here and I think that's the biggest difference.

"And of course the noise and the sound they make on game days at the John Smith's Stadium is next to none - especially not with the attendance we have.

"The noise that they make sounds like there's 40,000 people in the stands.

"That's something we really feed off in games and I think that we benefit from that and we will continue to do so when it continues."