Huddersfield Town centre back Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen is adamant the Terriers' squad will do everything in their power to put right the 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Town were comfortably beaten by a Harry Kane-inspired Spurs two weeks ago, with individual errors being punished by Mauricio Pochettino's men.

David Wagner's side have had to wait to put right the result due to the international break, but Danish defender Zanka is determined to do just that this weekend against Swansea City.

"I think it will be a fairly open game," he said in the pre-match press conference.

"We are having the team meeting today so the coach hasn't really given us our plan yet, but I'm fairly certain we'll go out there and we'll play our game and you will see our identity coming out because we were lacking that a little bit last game.

"Now we are all incredibly eager to go out there again and show that we belong in this league and that the Spurs games was a one-off."

Experience may well help Zanka push his team on this weekend, as the 27-year-old has previously battled against Swans striker Wilfried Bony when they both played in the Dutch Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven and Vitesse Arnhem respectively.

"I played against Bony when he was at Vitesse so I know what he imposes and of course he is a great player," said Zanka.

"Other than that, about Swansea, I just know what the manager has told us about it.

"It's a footballing side - they like to play football and be fluid in the attack.

"The team also stands very compact and very organised and it's difficult to break through.

"I think it's a team where we can hurt them at some points, but I think it's also a team we need to be wary of - like every other team in the league."