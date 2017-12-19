The video will start in 8 Cancel

Defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen is fully prepared for his first hectic Christmas period in the English Premier League .

Speaking after the recent 4-1 win over Watford , the resilient centre back discussed Huddersfield Town' s festive period which includes four games in a 10 day period.

That busy schedule starts this weekend with a long trip to the South Coast to face Southampton and finishes on New Year's Day with a trip to Leicester City .

But it's a prospect the 27-year-old is not daunted about, claiming he “would normally have played 32 games” by this point when at previous club FC Copenhagen due to their involvement in European competition.

Although noting the difficulty in preparing for “this many games in a few days,” Zanka believes Town have the right attitude to stick together and get through it.

After quelling fears over his festive fixture endurance, the Dane turned his attention to the win over Watford, believing the result was one “everyone should smile about.”

It was also a game which saw some dubious refereeing decisions and what Zanka referred to as 'calls that went our way' but insists it is about time Lady Luck smiled on David Wagner 's side.

“Looking back at the Leicester game, there were one or two decisions that could or should have gone our way, but went the other way,” said Zanka.

“For once though, I think we benefited from it.”