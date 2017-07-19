Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Defender Mathias Jorgensen has revealed the Huddersfield Town bonding process is working really well.

While Town went to Sweden on a ‘fend for yourselves’ bonding camp last year on a remote island, head coach David Wagner did not feel the need for such a venture this time following Town’s promotion to the Premier League.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t ensuring that £3.5m Copenhagen arrival Jorgensen and the other new faces in the PPG Canalside squad aren’t being integrated in the best possible way.

Names were drawn out of a hat to decide who was sharing rooms on the trip to Sandhausen, when Tom Ince and Steve Mounie scored but Town lost 3-2.

“This was a mini training camp and, coupled with the training camp in Ausjorgensen in Austria, you spend a lot of time with your teammates and it’s a chance to know them a little bit better,” the Denmark international defender told HTTV, the club’s official YouTube channel.

“It’s a chance to know them in a different way, rather than when people have families and everyday life to take care of.

“I roomed with Danny Williams and we get along pretty well.

“That’s the good thing, you get to talk with people who are maybe not your ‘go-to’ buddy and it’s good for every team to gel like that.”

Jorgensen started alongside Christopher Schindler in central defence in Germany and played 75 minutes in testing heat.

“For me, I need to know Christopher a little bit better and he needs to know me,” he explained.

“We need to know each others habits and small signs that we can read off each other (on the pitch).

“I feel that’s going to come along really well.

“We know in pre-season there is a lot of hard work ahead of us and that we have got to try to push our limits the whole time – and it was good to face a team only 10 days away from their season.

“It was a compact schedule and, while we didn’t get the result we wanted, I think when we get to the season we will look back at this trip and say it was a vital part of our pre-season.”