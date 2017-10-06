Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town stars Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl edged closer to sealing World Cup qualification with Denmark last night.

The Danes beat Montenegro 1-0 in Podgorica to move within one win of next summer's tournament in Russia.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen netted the only goal of the game, with Denmark now needing a win over Romania on Sunday and a Montenegro win in Poland to qualify for the competition.

If Denmark draw with Romania, or Poland take any points from their tie with Montenegro, then Lossl and Zanka's national side will advance to the play-offs.

Should the Danes lose to Romania and Poland and lose to Montenegro, then Denmark would be eliminated from qualifying.

Neither Lossl nor Zanka made it off the bench in Montenegro, with boss Age Hareide making two substitutions at the Podgorica City Stadium.

Also in action yesterday was Town's midfield linchpin Aaron Mooy, whose Australia side were held to a 1-1 draw by Syria in Malacca, Malaysia.

Mooy ran the show for the first hour, but faded as the Syrians came back into the game late on.

An 85th minute penalty cancelled out Robbie Kruse's opener, with the sides facing off in the second leg of their World Cup qualifying play-off on Tuesday.

The winners will face the fourth-placed CONCACAF side in a two-legged decider for a spot at Russia.

Town youngster Danny Kane was also in international action yesterday, helping Republic of Ireland Under 21s maintain their unbeaten start to U21 European Championship qualification.

Kane's Ireland played out a goalless draw with Norway at the Tallaght Stadium, with the 20-year-old defender playing the full 90 minutes and forcing a good save from Norwegian keeper Sondre Rossbach late on.

Elsewhere, England and Germany both booked their places in next summer's tournament with wins over Slovenia and Northern Ireland respectively.

The Three Lions were far from convincing as Harry Kane netted a late winner at Wembley to send England to Russia, while the current world champions eased past Michael O'Neill's men 3-1 in Belfast.

Scotland also kept their bid for World Cup football alive with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Slovakia.

A win over Slovenia on Sunday would guarantee Gordon Strachan's men a play-off spot, but a draw or loss would be enough if Slovakia fail to beat bottom-of-the-table Malta.