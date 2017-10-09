Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town pair Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl have booked a spot in the World Cup qualifying play-offs with Denmark.

The Town duo were on the bench for the Danes final group game of the qualifying campaign, with the DBU drawing 1-1 with 10-man Romania.

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen gave the hosts the lead on the hour from the penalty spot, but Ciprian Deac drew the Romanians level in the dying minutes.

Poland took top spot in Group E with victory over Montenegro on the final matchday, with Denmark discovering their play-off fate on Tuesday, October 17.

The first legs will then be played on November 9-11, with the reverse fixtures days later.

Northern Ireland, Slovakia and Italy are the only other sides to qualify for the play-off round so far.