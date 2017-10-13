Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen is trying to "catch up" with defensive partner Christopher Schindler's superb form.

The Danish international believes his teammate has set an "extremely high level" in the opening seven Premier League matches of the season, in which Town have kept four clean sheets.

Only the two Manchester clubs have kept more, with the German centre back key to the Terriers' defensive success.

Zanka himself has also been in good form, but admits playing alongside Schindler has pushed him to improve and match the vice captain's high-quality performances.

He said: "We settled quite fast together and of course our understanding is growing and becoming better and better.

"Schindy has had an extremely high level in the first games of the season and I'm trying to catch up to that.

"I feel like it's going better and better every game and I'm feeling more and more comfortable in the way of playing, in the way on the ball and defensively as well.

"It's been great, I can't say anything other than that.

"I'm really enjoying it and I'm enjoying playing next to Schindy at the moment and hopefully that continues."