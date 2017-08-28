Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mathias Zanka has promised Huddersfield Town will make life "uncomfortable" for Premier League rivals this season.

The Danish centre-back says Town may be top flight new boys but they will be no push-overs.

And Zanka reckons Town's pressing style will upset a few adding: "I think we are a different style of team to a lot of the other teams in the league, and so I think a lot of other teams will have a hard time playing us.

"Having said that I think we will lose games, I'm certain of that, but then it's just being able to bounce back from those defeats.

"We are constantly pressing, and we don't give other teams a chance on the ball, almost stepping on their toes.

"We are trying to become a very uncomfortable team to play against, to have a place here at the John Smith's Stadium that is uncomfortable for teams to visit.

"It's a truly special place, like against Newcastle United and Southampton you can feel the atmosphere the fans are creating. It's incredible.

"That is what we need, we need all the fans behind us, because we need all the help we can get."

Zanka will travel to Denmark in the international break to represent his country.

The 27 year old said: "I'll be travelling back to Denmark where we have two big international games coming up.

"Jonas (Lossl) and Phil (Billing) will be out there too, which is great, we'll definitely be smiling.

"All in all when I get away with the national team and sit back and look at things, I'll probably say that was a pretty good start to the season from us."

Zanka is taking nothing for granted though and added: "You can look at the table for now and I think you can use that to go forward.

"But we know there is a long way ahead of us, and we'll probably not be where we are by the end of the season. We'll just keep going forward and moving towards our goal of avoiding relegation.

"I think we enjoy the underdog role, and I think we put that on ourselves and go out there to prove those people wrong.

"I think we have shown that we can beat teams in this league and prove people wrong, but obviously we'll just keep doing our own thing.

"We have pressure, we have our own goals that we want to achieve when we play.

"Whatever anybody else thinks, we don't really care. We just need to make sure we stay true to ourselves and the fans, and the club."