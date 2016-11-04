Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s Ryan Hall is living the FA Cup dream - the 22-year-old Curzon Ashton player is hoping for a first-round outing at Hereford minnows Westfields on Saturday.

And the former Brighouse Town player Hall has his sights firmly set on round two.

Westfields are the lowest-ranked club left in the famous competition, which Huddersfield Town enter at the third-round stage.

They play in the Midlands League Premier Division, the ninth tier of the English football system.

Curzon, who beat former Football League club York City in the final qualifying round to make the first round proper for only the second time, play in the National League North, which is the sixth tier.

Not that the Greater Manchester side are taking anything for granted.

“Westfields have fought their way to the first round just like us, so they deserve to be there,” said Hall, a mechanical engineer who played for Dalton Dynamoes and the old Moldgreen club before joining Brighouse.

“They have home advantage as well, so we know we are in for a test. The boot’s on the other foot, because we were the underdogs against York.

“Now we are expected to go through, so the pressure is on.”

Fenay Bridge-based Hall, who joined Curzon this summer after four seasons at Brighouse, added: “Being in the first round is a big thing for myself and the club.

“The furthest I have been in the FA Cup before is the second qualifying round (with Brighouse in 2013/14).

“The first round is a big football day, and it’s great to have the chance to be involved.

“It would be a lie if I said I hadn’t dreamed off getting to the second round and perhaps facing a Football League club.

“That would be great for the club as well, but as I said, we’re not getting ahead of ourselves.”