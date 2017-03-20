Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Meet the Huddersfield Town man who treated Jonathan Hogg.

He is Ian Kirkpatrick, the club's Head of Medical since the summer of 2015.

Kirkpatrick was previously assistant first-team physio but stepped up when James Haycock left to join Arsenal.

And he was on the spot the moment Hogg suffered his neck injury in a freak collision with teammate Mark Hudson in the early stages of the 4-0 defeat at Ashton Gate.

Kirkpatrick gave advice throughout to the stricken midfielder and, even when the 28-year-old player was still laying face down on the pitch, after explaining the problem, he ensured Hogg's head was stable throughout by cradling with both hands.

Kirkpatrick did not move until Hogg had been stabilised on the stretcher, with excellent help from Bristol City medical staff and other medical staff in attendance at the ground.

It was all Kirkpatrick's training and expertise kicking in for just such a situation.

The Head of Medical joined the Terriers in October 2012.

He graduated from Northumbria University in 2006 and joined Ramsay Healthcare as the senior physiotherapist at Euxton Hall Hospital, Chorley.

He worked extensively as a clinician but also in the hospital's orthopaedic department.

Before that, he had worked alongside Haycock at Hartlepool United, as youth and reserve team physio.

Before coming to Town, he was at Wigan Athletic during their Premier League days.

Kirkpatrick has become a familiar figure on the Town bench on matchdays and certainly showed his quality and value at Ashton Gate.

Hogg went to Bristol Royal Infirmary for X-rays and checks and was released the following day after a fracture was revealed in his cervical spine (neck).

While Hogg will not play again this season - a big blow to Town as they chase promotion to the Premier League - he is expected to make a full recovery and to be available to play again next term.