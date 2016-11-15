Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sean Scannell is seeking a 100th Huddersfield Town start at Cardiff City on Saturday.

And the longest-serving member of David Wagner’s squad believes the third international break of the season has come at the right time.

Town head to South Wales to face former manager Neil Warnock third in the Championship.

But they claimed just four of the 15 points on offer following the second international break in early October.

Wagner took his players and their families to Spain for a training camp following Town’s last game, the 1-1 home draw with Birmingham City.

They are now back at PPG Canalside to prepare for the tussle with fourth-bottom Cardiff.

Wideman Scannell, an £800,000 buy from Crystal Palace in 2012, was back after a hip injury against Birmingham.

And the South Londoner, who has made 165 Town appearances in all, wants to kick on quickly.

“We have had the break to work on a few things and have a little rest,” he said.

“Now we will go to Cardiff nice and fresh.

“We will watch the videos and see what they are like to play against and what we need to do to try to beat them.

“All the lads are positive and ready to get going again.”

While Town have lost three of their last five, they still have 29 points from 16 games.

And Scannell added: “You have to remember this is the Championship where anyone can beat anyone and it’s a very tough league.

“When things don’t go our way, it just means we have to keep working and also react in the right manner.

“We just need to keep trying to be as consistent as we can.”

It was a sixth start of the season in all competitions for Scannell, who has made a further four appearances from the bench.

“It is great to be back on the field and I just need to keep going,” said the 26-year-old.

“When any chance to play comes along, I need to make sure I take it and prove I am worth that place.”

Nottinghamshire referee James Adcock will tajke charge at the Cardiff City Stadium.

It’s a 17th appointment of the season for the referee, whose last game was the Checkatrade Trophy clash between Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers.