It’s never been more important for Huddersfield Town fans to get right behind their team.

The play-off opportunity under David Wagner and Dean Hoyle could catapult the club into a whole new stratosphere.

A place in the Premier League is at stake and the riches that would bring – around £160m as a conservative estimate – would put the club on a whole new footing.

Not only would the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs be back on the Town fixture list as visitors to the John Smith’s Stadium, but Town fans would have the chance to see their team tackling some of the world’s best players on a weekly basis.

Sheffield Wednesday stand in the way of Town booking a place in the Wembley Championship play-off final – so if you haven’t got a ticket for Sunday’s home leg, which kicks off at Noon, make sure you get one.

Every seat filled would be a massive tonic for Hoyle, Wagner and the players in what is the club’s biggest fixture for decades – and everyone has the chance to play their part in making it a sizzling atmosphere for the men in blue and white stripes.

Remember the excitement of previous victorious semi-finals against the likes of Brentford, Lincoln City and MK Dons?

Darren Bullock’s winning penalty at Griffin Park? Rob Edwards’ comeback cracker against Lincoln? Jordan Rhodes’ home-and-away goal-poaching against MK Dons?

There’s nothing quite like the post-season knockout to get the emotions soaring – and that’s especially so now with a place in the Premier League at stake.

Town have proved all season they are capable of taking on and beating the very best with a brand of exciting, vibrant, attacking football and on Sunday they’ll be determined to serve up a treat.

The connection between team and fans has rarely been this strong – so the opportunity for supporters to do their bit and help the club achieve something historic is not one to be missed.