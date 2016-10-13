Melbourne boss's verdict on Huddersfield Town loanee Aaron Mooy from Manchester City

Huddersfield Town's loan man Aaron Mooy competes with Saudi Abdulamlek Al Khaibri on his latest international trip

Melbourne City’s loss is Huddersfield Town’s gain when it comes to Aaron Mooy.

That’s the view of the A League club’s boss as their old boy prepares to resume Championship duty against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Town’s on-loan Manchester City midfielder, who moved to the Premier League club from Melbourne this summer, has been a big hit in West Yorkshire, playing in every game for David Wagner’s table toppers.

The 26-year-old’s form comes as no surprise to Melbourne coach John van’t Schip, who saw Mooy at close quarters again as he won a 20th cap for Australia in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Japan, which finished 1-1.

Mooy must now try to minimise the effects of jet lag ahead of the Town versus Wednesday meeting, when his side will seek a ninth win in their 12th league match.

Last time he returned from international duty he scored the winner at Leeds United.

“Taking nothing away from Huddersfield, I was surprised he went there because I know that Aaron can play at the highest level,” said van’t Schip.

“People in England didn’t know it, now they’re seeing it.

“I saw Aaron every day and often he was at a different level. He needed to move on.

“He is very tough and foc­used, and we’ll hear a lot more from him in coming years.”

Australia boss Ange Postecoglou said: “I’m not surprised at how Aaron is doing in England but there’s more in him yet.

“He’s becoming more experienced, mature and comfortable and able to express himself even further.

“And the way he plays, he’s got goals in him.”