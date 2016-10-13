Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Melbourne boss's verdict on Huddersfield Town loanee Aaron Mooy from Manchester City

  • Updated
  • By

Much more to come from Australian star

Huddersfield Town's loan man Aaron Mooy competes with Saudi Abdulamlek Al Khaibri on his latest international trip

Melbourne City’s loss is Huddersfield Town’s gain when it comes to Aaron Mooy.

That’s the view of the A League club’s boss as their old boy prepares to resume Championship duty against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Town’s on-loan Manchester City midfielder, who moved to the Premier League club from Melbourne this summer, has been a big hit in West Yorkshire, playing in every game for David Wagner’s table toppers.

The 26-year-old’s form comes as no surprise to Melbourne coach John van’t Schip, who saw Mooy at close quarters again as he won a 20th cap for Australia in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Japan, which finished 1-1.

Mooy must now try to minimise the effects of jet lag ahead of the Town versus Wednesday meeting, when his side will seek a ninth win in their 12th league match.

Last time he returned from international duty he scored the winner at Leeds United.

“Taking nothing away from Huddersfield, I was surprised he went there because I know that Aaron can play at the highest level,” said van’t Schip.

“People in England didn’t know it, now they’re seeing it.

Video of who fans voted as Town's best players so far:

Huddersfield Town players of the season so far
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“I saw Aaron every day and often he was at a different level. He needed to move on.

“He is very tough and foc­used, and we’ll hear a lot more from him in coming years.”

Australia boss Ange Postecoglou said: “I’m not surprised at how Aaron is doing in England but there’s more in him yet.

“He’s becoming more experienced, mature and comfortable and able to express himself even further.

“And the way he plays, he’s got goals in him.”

Huddersfield Town latest

Season So Far - How Town Sit Top When TOWIE Met Town Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog Michael Hefele Aiming To Stay Top
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town man Aaron Mooy ready for another Australia appearance

The 26-year-old Manchester City loanee is keeping his feet firmly on the ground

Related Tags

In The News
Barclay's Premier League
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
Manchester City FC
People
Aaron Mooy
David Wagner

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town fans will have their work cut out against Sheffield Wednesday says Owls boss
  2. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Steve Bruce already linked with January moves at Aston Villa
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Flying High: Huddersfield Town's Top 6 final whistle celebrations of the season so far
  4. Leroy Cudjoe
    Why being dumped by England could be blessing in disguise: Huddersfield Giants Leroy Cudjoe
  5. Town Talk
    Town Talk: What a difference a year makes as Huddersfield Town are firing on all cylinders

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent