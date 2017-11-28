Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsenal are hoping Mesut Ozil overcomes illness to be involved in tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town.

The Germany international missed the 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday but will train later today in an attempt to be available to face David Wagner’s side at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger previously cast doubt over the midfielder's availability , but was more optimistic about his chances in today's press conference.

“Ozil is planned to practice today,” said the boss.

“We make an assessment after the training session."

Alex Iwobi (leg) is definitely missing for the Gunners, as is long-term injury absentee Santi Cazorla (ankle), but they are Wenger’s only two sidelined players.

Arsenal have named a provisional squad of 23 players for the match in which they are looking for a third successive Premier League win.

Their last league defeat came at the hands of Manchester City, 3-1 at the Etihad on November 5.

Since then they have beaten Tottenham 2-0 and Burnley, but lost 1-0 at Cologne in the Europa League.

Arsenal’s provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Koscielny, Mustafi, Chambers, Monreal, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Walcott, Sanchez, Welbeck, Lacazette, Giroud.