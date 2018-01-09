The video will start in 8 Cancel

Michael Hefele returned to Huddersfield Town's starting line up at the weekend for the FA Cup third-round clash against Bolton Wanderers.

The Terriers beat the Trotters 2-1 - thanks to goal from Rajiv Van La Parra and Danny Williams - to set up a fourth-round tie with Birmingham City later in the month.

The German centre back played a full 90 minutes for Town on his comeback, with Hefele featuring for the first time since the EFL Cup match against Crystal Palace back in September.

The 27-year-old had been sidelined with an Achilles injury for that three-month stretch, but he was pleased to be back on the pitch with the Terriers on Saturday.

Here's everything he had to say after the match.

Hefele on... returning from injury

"It felt great to walk out of the tunnel, hear the supporters and enjoy playing the game.

"It was a brilliant feeling - it felt right and I had enough air. It was very good, I enjoyed it."

Hefele on... how his Achilles held up

"Everything was fine - my Achilles was alright. I didn't feel any pain.

"I felt very good out on the pitch. It was very enjoyable."

Hefele on...the Bolton win

"We wanted to go in the next round and we did it.

"We were focused and we worked hard.

"Bolton were a strong opponent with a British style of football, so it was always going to be tough.

"But we came away and won the game and got into the next round.

"A big thanks to the supporters and to my teammates who did a brilliant job out there."

Hefele on... playing alongside Terence Kongolo

"It was normal I think.

"We spoke just before the game a little bit and in training yesterday so everything was clear.

"The communication and harmony between us was good and Terence is a good player so he didn't have any problems adapting.

"I think he - and everybody else - did well."

Hefele on... Kongolo's strengths

"His strength is his left foot.

"He is a good playmaker and of course he is a strong player.

"It's good to have him here in the squad and he can help us."

Hefele on... competition for places at Town

"You have to stay always on your toes so you can't take a break or take it lazy.

"You always have to perform on your highest level because you know there are some guys behind you who want to play.

"This is how we keep it up I think.

"This is a very good team from number one to however many we are so there is good competition inside our team."

Hefele on... who he wants in the next round

"For me it doesn't matter, but it's alway nice to play at the John Smith's Stadium because the atmosphere is always special.

"But I don't mind, I just want to get into the next round."