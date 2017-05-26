Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There haven't been many better central defensive partnerships in the SkyBet Championship this season than Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele - but things weren't always so smooth between the Bavarian pair.

"We had a little problem at the start" Hefele said, speaking about the duo's relationship which stretches back over a decade.

"Ten years ago, he was in the TSV 1860 Munich youth team" Hefele explained as he spoke to media at the pre-match press conference ahead of Monday's crucial Play-Off Final.

"We were at under-16 level, but I was at a lower club. I'd always go to this big club to have a trial - every year, every winter, every window I tried to get in, but they never really wanted to take me.

"He's the same age as me, so one training session I had to play some passes with him.

"The manager told us what to do, but nobody wanted to pass with me, so because he was the captain he came to play with me and - honesty - he gave such poor service, I was like..." it was at this point Hefele looked to one side at Schindler and let off a deep sigh, while his teammate grinned listening on.

"The manager saw and came to ask me what I was doing, so again, I ended up having to leave. This was the first story I told him when he joined."

Offered to tell his side of the story, Schindler was typically calm and collected. "I was this big at that age" he said, motioning towards his waist, "so I wasn't so good."

"We cleared all this stuff now though, so it's alright. There was one evening where we talked about it all, so now it's all okay. We understand each other."

After joking that Schindler only played him poor passes because "he didn't want me on his team", he echoed what his teammate said about his relationship now.

"I think we understand each other very well on the pitch, but off it too, as well."

