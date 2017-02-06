Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town recorded a memorable West Yorkshire derby win over Leeds United at the John Smith's Stadium courtesy of a late winner from Michael Hefele.

The German defender was on hand to prod home Aaron Mooy's deflected shot in the 89th minute, sparking scenes of pure jubilation from everyone concerned with the club.

Before that, Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown had opened the scoring with his first touch in the 27th minute after coming on for the injured Kasey Palmer with Leeds levelling eight minutes later through Chris Wood.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. David Wagner needs to calm down – a little bit

It was another adrenaline-fuelled game with late drama meaning it would be hard for anyone to keep control of their emotions under the circumstances.

But David Wagner's celebrations at Michael Hefele's late winner was just a little bit over-the-top and the German Head Coach needs to learn to curb his touchline enthusiasm.

After getting away with it against Derby County , the Football Association is likely to clamp down this time – particularly as it sparked a skirmish involving players from both sides and benches.

2. Referee Simon Hooper was poor

It's understandable that a West Yorkshire derby, particular one of such importance, is likely to be a physical and competitive affair but Simon Hooper failed to control the game from start to finish.

Poor SkyBet Championship refereeing has been a continued talking point as time and again Huddersfield Town's players were subjected to more than over-zealous challenges from their Leeds' counterparts.

Rajiv van La Parra was particularly targeted and in a game of this magnitude Simon Hooper should have taken a tougher stance from the outset.

3. Michael Hefele – born in Bavaria, made in Huddersfield

Already a hugely popular figure with the Huddersfield Town fans, the German defender has sealed his place in Town folklore with the winner against Leeds United.

But there's more to Michael Hefele than an effervescent off-field personality with occasional goalscoring exploits – the 26-year old is continually improving game-by-game to quickly become a quality centre-back as well.

4. Recurrence of Kasey Palmer's Injury A Worry

Perhaps the only real downside of a fantastic day for Huddersfield Town was the recurrence of Kasey Palmer's hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old initially picked up the problem during the FA Cup third-round clash with Port Vale and was forced off in the 25th minute to be replaced by Izzy Brown.

Hamstring injuries can beset a player's entire career and it's one to watch in the future - here's hoping his rehabilitation is quick and hassle-free.

5. Automatic Promotion Still Possible?

With Brighton & Hove Albion only managing to draw with Brentford in the later SkyBet Championship game, David Wagner's side are only six points away from second place.

There's still 17 games to play and cementing a place in the top six is still the principal target – but Huddersfield Town fans can still dream can't they?