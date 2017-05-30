Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An exhausted Michael Hefele was able to put the anguish of missing a penalty behind him to celebrate a job well done for Huddersfield Town.

The German defender left everything on the pitch during the side's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win against Reading FC at Wembley.

And after a tight and nervy 120 minutes of football, the encounter was locked in stalemate with the teams needed to be separated by a penalty shoot-out.

Just as in the previous successful semi-final encounter away at Sheffield Wednesday, Hefele stepped up to take spot-kick number two for Town, only to see his effort well saved by Royals stopper Ali Al-Habsi.

However, with Liam Moore and Jordan Obita both failing to convert their efforts, it left Christopher Schindler to fire home and send Huddersfield Town into the Premier League with a 4-3 penalty victory.

Afterwards Hefele reflected on his miss and was able to even joke it was all part of a master plan for Town's promotion.

“It was very hard for me to walk back because it wasn't a good feeling,” said Michael Hefele.

“But in the end it was the plan – to put more pressure on Reading and it worked.

“I know I can put the ball in the net but in the end it really doesn't matter – nobody will remember who scored or who didn't – only that Huddersfield Town are in the Premier League.”

“I am so happy we are in the Premier League - we did it, we did the job and made the dream reality and I am so happy for this team, they deserve it.”

At the end of the game, the 26-year-old also experienced the delight of 39,000 Blue White supporters singing his name during the final whistle celebrations - something he will never forget.

“I am just trying to savour it – to relax and recover and sort my feet out and enjoy it with the supporters and my family,” Hefele added.

“The feelings I have had I will never forget and the whole crowd, the team – singing my song, it is an amazing feeling that makes me so proud.

“I am so proud to be here and want to say a big thank you to all the Terriers.”