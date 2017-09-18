Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele is ready to play through the pain barrier once again in pursuit of Carabao Cup success with Huddersfield Town.

The German defender left everything on the pitch during the side's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win against Reading FC back in May.

And his performance in the tight and nervy 120 minutes and resultant penalty shoot-out not only earned him huge plaudits but also saw the 27-year-old pick up an Achilles problem at the Wembley showpiece.

It has been an injury that has blighted Hefele's pre-season preparation and start to the Premier League campaign but is a hurdle he is determined to overcome.

“It is just the start of the season and I can promise you the class will come back,” Michael Hefele told the press ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

“It is like last year when I cam from a third division club and had to compete with record-signing Christopher Schindler and club captain Mark Hudson.

“I just have to continue to believe in myself – if I work hard in the week and get fitter then it will put pressure on the guys in front of me.”

Hefele's fitness woes has seen summer signing Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen slot into the back four alongside Schindler with the team recording three clean sheets in the opening five Premier League fixtures.

Although obviously frustrating to view from the sidelines after working so hard to realise his dream of playing top-flight football, Hefele is remaining philosophical about the situation.

“I know why I am not in the team this season – I was not fit, I was injured so it is acceptable.

“If I was not injured and played every training game then it would be a bit disappointing but when you are not healthy you cannot give 100%.

“Of course, I am not here just to train but to play but we have a long season and when you get the opportunity to impress you have to take it.”

A relatively injury-free last three years has seen Hefele make his top-flight aspirations come true but his earlier career saw a number of set-backs blight his formative years, including a knee injury which sidelined him for five months in 2011.

Reflecting on how that has stood him in good stead for his current fitness issues, Hefele said: “It was disappointing as I was out for a long spell.

“I had to handle it and I think I did it well at that early age so I think I can handle this as well.

“The injury takes time – it is what it is but the biggest thing is this club stays in the Premier League – it is not about individuals."