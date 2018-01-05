Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town centre back Michael Hefele revealed his surprise at being selected to play as a striker in last season's FA Cup fourth round clash against Rochdale.

The eccentric German went on to net a brace for the Terriers in a 4-0 victory, powering a header past Dale keeper Conrad Logan before finishing off a flowing counter attack with a side-footed effort from around the penalty spot.

On his maiden Town brace, Hefele told HTTV: "It was very nice.

"It was my first FA Cup as well and I was playing as a striker so scoring two goals was brilliant.

"I was very unsure because the manager said to me I was playing up front as a striker and I was like 'yeah, okay - good joke'.

"But then I really was a striker!

"For me, I always wanted to play as a striker in a normal game so I was very happy.

"Maybe I have to improve my defensive runs a little bit because when I am a striker I just want to be in the box and score!

"We'll see what happens on Saturday."

Town take on Championship Bolton in the third round this weekend, and Hefele is determined to avoid an early cup exit to lower-league opposition.

He said: "In cup games underdogs sometimes have a chance because the bigger teams aren't that aggressive, aren't that hard-working and they think it's going to be easy, but in my mind - and in the group because of the manager - there is no doubt that we aren't lazy.

"We just want to be in the next round and we worked very hard and we will be very aggressive and on our highest level on Saturday."

Hefele is likely to get the nod at the Macron Stadium, having recovered from an Achilles injury which has kept him sidelined since the EFL Cup clash against Crystal Palace in September.

And the German centre half is determined to take his chance in the starting XI if selected, with Christopher Schindler and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen currently ahead of last season's defensive mainstay in the Town pecking order.

"Every player who gets the opportunity to be in the starting XI and get some game minutes has to show that he can make the difference," said Hefele.

"This is in the head of every player in the dressing room and - I can only speak for myself - if I get some minutes or if I get the game, you always want to show you are back and you want to be on the best fitness level you can and show that you are here and can help.

"This is a very good game for the guys that haven't got many minutes.

"This is good because you have to show your best."

He added: "I think everyone who knows me knows I am working very hard [in training].

"I try to do everything - not just on the pitch, but in the gym too and in my private life off the pitch.

"I try to be on the highest level that I can reach and this is what I can do for my football career.

"I try to be on that level on the pitch, in the gym and in my private life because it is my dream job.

"I want to be able to say I did everything [for it]."