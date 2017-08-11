Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular defender Michael Hefele has signed an improved contract with Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on enhanced terms to the summer of 2019, with the club having the option of extending his contract for a further year.

It’s terrific news for supporters ahead of the Premier League kick-off at Crystal Palace, because Hefele is a massive club favourite.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Hefele was in David Wagner’s travelling squad for the big match in London.

The man who signed on July 1 last year from Dynamo Dresden went on to make 40 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship promotion campaign and played superbly in the play-off final against Reading.

He netted three goals, including one with his first touch in Championship football, when charging down a clearance after going on as a substitute against Aston Villa.

‘Hef’ is the latest player to sign a new contract at Town, following in the footsteps of Chris Lowe, Elias Kachunga, Jonathan Hogg, Tommy Smith, Rajiv van La Parra, Christopher Schindler, Joel Coleman and Philip Billing.

Head coach Wagner commented: “Michael was a big player for us last season as we gained promotion to the Premier League.

“I think everyone can see how big of an influence he is in the dressing room and how good of a character he is for the team.

“He is a leader on the pitch and carries responsibility for his teammates, which are attributes we want our players to have.

“Over the last season he showed how his qualities suit English football and our style of play.

“Now the test for him and the team is make the step up into the Premier League.”