Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele says there will be a “lot more special moments” for Huddersfield Town fans to enjoy this season.

The former Dynamo Dresden defender says his equalising goal at Aston Villa is the personal highlight of his career so far.

But the 26-year-old defender stresses it’s a massive team effort at the John Smith’s Stadium and that togetherness will continue into the Cardiff City match this weekend and beyond.

“We have shown we are a team and we stick together,” said Hefele, who was captain at his previous club and has become massively popular with Town.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on his One Year Anniversary Share this video Watch Next

“The lads stick together in every game and also if we suffer a defeat, we stick together.

“I don’t think you can really pick one special moment this season because there have been a lot, and I think there will be a lot more to come.

“I have to say I am proud of the team, of the quality and of the way we perform – we play together.

“That’s the most important thing – we are a team and we are not selfish.”

Hefele says competition in the squad and the passion of head coach David Wagner is driving the club forward, and his own ambitions marry in with those of everyone at the John Smith’s.

“I want to stay healthy and, for myself, like the identity of the club, I am setting no limits,” he explained in a BBC Radio Leeds programme.

“I want to play a the highest limit and I want to step up and up.

“I think I am a little dreamer, and I hope to reach my dreams.”