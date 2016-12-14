Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What Huddersfield Town can take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Town have found a catapult king

His performance may not have been the greatest in Staffordshire, with David Wagner often seen irked on the touchline, but Philip Billing's long-throws were an intriguing sub-plot to the encounter.

Town have often been criticised for having few alternatives in their offensive artillery but the youngster's throw-ins caused no end of trouble.

If only he could have got the rest of his performance right on the night.

2. Elias Kachunga is well and truly involved

It goes without saying that Town's entire side are well and truly versed in David Wagner's philosophy of gegenpressing, but the German forward was particularly impressive.

Already known as a tireless worker who defends from the front, the tight and compact Pirelli pitch only magnified the unselfish work Kachunga does for the team.

Although fellow-forward Nahki Wells grabbed the headlines, Kachunga's is still very much the main man up front.

3. Michael Hefele is an improving work-in-progress

In earlier starts for the club against the likes of Rotherham United and Derby County, the centre-back was like an over-enthusiast puppy – failing to remain disciplined in his defensive duties and positioning.

But slowly the enthusiasm has been curbed and he is becoming a legitimate partner to Christopher Schindler at the heart of the defence, proving to add more to the team than his dressing room antics.

He may still be prone to errors such as at Blackburn Rovers, but there is clear progression game-by-game from the 26-year-old and that can only be encouraging.

4. Burton Albion is a class away-day (or night)

With a capacity of just 6,912, including a terraced section, the Pirelli Stadium is a throwback to yesteryear as well as lower league football.

The Brewers rapid rise through the leagues is nothing short of phenomenal and the trip was already enjoyable for Town fans before Nahki Well's 85th-minute winner.

Here's hoping to more in the future – unless Town are in the Premier League of course!

5. David Wagner's side are back to their best

It was 2-1 on Saturday, 1-0 on Tuesday – Huddersfield Town are back to grinding out results and winning games by the smallest of margins.

Whereas during the flying start to the season many were bemoaning the fact David Wagner's side were winning by only the odd goal, after previously experiencing five games without a victory these latest wins have been very welcome.

After that poor run, it's just nice to get be back to winning ways – by whatever scoreline or goal margin.