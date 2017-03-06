Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As David Wagner's side prepare to face Aston Villa, many fans will look back affectionately at the corresponding fixture at Villa Park in August.

For it was during that clash popular German centre-back Michael Hefele announced his arrival at the club – marking his SkyBet Championship debut by coming off the bench and netting an 87th minute equaliser.

The 25-year-old, only on the field for 26 seconds, chased down Villa keeper Pierluigi Gollini with the Italian's clearance unceremoniously hitting the Town man and rebounding into the net.

An unusual goal for an unusual man who was also seen sharing a joke with Villa fans as he warmed up on the touchline before his dramatic equaliser.

It was also the first time the now trademark Hefele 'claw' celebration was seen by the Town faithful with it being seen another four times since that mid-week Birmingham clash – twice at Rochdale in the FA Cup as well as against Leeds United and Barnsley in the league.

And after the Villa Park equaliser, Hefele explained the claw or "kralle" represents a lion - the symbol of Bavaria, his home region in Germany.

Hefele said: "I think it's a claw from a lion because I like this animal and it is also the weapon from Bavaria.

"It's strong and it always eats other animals and I think it was very good."

Here's hoping Town fans will see it get another run-out tomorrow evening at the John Smith's Stadium with Villa on the end of a devouring by the German!