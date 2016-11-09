Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele's former club Dynamo Dresden have been fined £54,000 by the German FA after their fans threw a severed bull's head from the stands.

The incident took place during Dresden's German Cup match against RB Leipzig - one of the most controversial teams in Germany.

SGD were already on probation following a string of incidents last season and the DFB found they had failed to safeguard their high-risk cup match adequately in August.

During the match, the bull's head was thrown towards the pitch, an opposition player was hit by a coin and anti-RB Leipzig banners were unfurled - one reading: "You cannot buy tradition".

The Dresden fans protested against the visitors because of the ownership of energy drink company Red Bull.

The sponsors bought SSV Markranstadt in 2009, rebranded the club and poured money into it, leading to a remarkable rise from the fifth tier to the summit of the Bundesliga - where they find themselves after 10 matches this season.

RB Leipzig have been met by opposition throughout their brief history, with Borussia Dortmund fans boycotting their visit to Leipzig in September and FC Koln's fans blocking the team coach on the way to the RheinEnergieStadion the same month.