A Middlesbrough fan has been arrested after appearing to urinate in former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies' water bottle during a match.

Boro took on Smithies' Queens Park Rangers at the weekend, with the north east side claiming a 3-0 victory.

But the match will be more remembered for the off-field incident, with a video appearing to show the supporter urinating in the keeper's bottle before throwing it back to him circulating online.

The man in question has been arrested and bailed and is due in court next month.

After the match, Cleveland Police tweeted: "I've been asked by a few followers and can confirm the so called @Boro fan who urinated in the @QPRFC goalie bottle was arrested by colleagues from @MPSFootballUnit.

"Disgusting act and I will do all I can to remove him from attending Boro games again."

The force's specialist football department then tweeted: "After an investigation @MPSFootballUnit can confirm that the male arrested at the @QPRFC v @Boro game yesterday has been charged with throwing an item on to the pitch.

"The male has been bailed and will appear at court next month."