Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Midfielder reveals key factors behind Huddersfield Town's bright early form

Unusual pre-season trip left the players hungy for success says Dean Whitehead

Dean Whitehead

Dean Whitehead believes Huddersfield Town’s I’m a Celebrity-style training camp in Sweden has helped propel them to the top of the Championship.

Boss David Wagner had the bulk of his 13 signings on board early on, which allowed plenty of time for the new-look squad to gel.

WATCH: David Wagner mingles with fans before Town vs Wolves game

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves
His pre-season schedule started with that Scandinavian team-building trip.

The players were left in a remote area, deprived of their mobile phones and home comforts, and forced to fend for themselves.

They slept in tents and cooked their own basic meals.

Midfielder Whitehead, 34, said: “We feel we got together really early and we had a trip that nobody really enjoyed but has obviously paid off!

“All the new lads integrated into the squad quickly and we hit the ground running.

“Was it like I’m a Celebrity? I would say it was worse than that! I certainly don’t want to go there again.

“Having said that, when you bring a lot of new players in, it’s important to get to know each other.

“The manager felt it was the right thing for us as a group and it seems to have worked. The lads are flying.”

Former Middlesbrough man Whitehead, signed in the summer of 2015, has made just one appearance so far this campaign after being suspended for the first three games.

He also had the chance of a close-season switch to Championship rivals Rotherham United.

“It was a strange pre-season, not being available for the first three games,” he explained.

“You just have to get your head down and work hard.

“Rotherham came in and I spoke to the manager here a few times. It was relatively simple that I wanted to stay and I felt the club was on the move.

“I felt there was a bit of excitement around the club - there’s even more noe - and I like the style the boss plays. I think it suits me.”

Previous Articles

Transfer Deadline day has gone and Huddersfield Town still equipped to continue Championship bid

David Wagner's squad looks well balanced

